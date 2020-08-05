A recent article published in The New York Times entitled “The Mask Slackers of 1918” recounts the ways face coverings, or what were then called “muzzles,” “dirt traps” and “germ shields,” sparked a culture war during the 1918 influenza.
According to the article, mask resisters of the early 20th century objected to the discomfort and anonymity of face coverings. But mainly, people saw masks as a symbol of government overreach — a token of sacrificed personal liberties.
In San Francisco, the first city in 1918 to issue a face covering requirement, around 1,000 people were arrested in one day for failure to comply. The maskless violators were imprisoned for 10 days if they could not afford court fees.
Denver followed suit soon after, closing public facilities and issuing a mask order. When a large contingent of residents refused to comply, city government turned the mask requirement into a recommendation, choosing to not arrest thousands of citizens.
The culture war surrounding masks persists today, a century after the 1918 influenza.
In Leadville, the majority of locals and tourists seem to be abiding by Governor Jared Polis’ statewide mask order. It has been weeks since a Herald staff member has seen an individual in Safeway without a face covering and the vast majority of people who knock on our office door are masked.
At the same time, our staff has listened to local retail clerks tell stories of individuals who have stormed out of stores after being asked to put on a mask. And we receive calls about restaurants and shops that are not enforcing public health orders as strictly as locals might wish every single week.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Leadville Police Department are not enforcing public health orders through punitive measures. Though local law enforcement officers might remind a tourist of Polis’ mask order, unlike the cops in San Francisco in 1918, they will not conduct an arrest over noncompliance.
This reality puts Leadville’s retail and hospitality workers in an unfortunate position. Such professionals are already at a high risk for COVID-19 exposure, is it fair to also expect them to be the enforcers of public health precautions?
This is a not a slight to local law enforcement — they are far too busy to police the use of face coverings. And this is not to say that we should fine violators or fill jails in a time of economic collapse and sickness.
We, at the Herald, do not hold an answer. But we do ask ourselves, how have we reached a point, just like in 1918, where masks are not only a display of morals but of politics?
As so many make clear, it is important to think about the health of other shoppers and diners before refusing to wear a mask inside a Leadville establishment.
But we also must think of the ways our actions affect service industry workers’ mental health and workplace. For they have been placed on the front lines of a national culture war with little choice.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
