The unwitting taxpayers of Lake County have elected three “full-time” county commissioners at $63,000 and $66,000 per year who must be unwilling, unqualified, or otherwise unable to execute the duties they were elected to perform. They are now creating the position of county manager at $100,000-$110,000 per year to fulfill the duties plagiarized directly from their own job descriptions.
Electing commissioners who are willing, qualified, and otherwise able to execute the duties they were elected to perform seems to be a better and cheaper solution for Lake County taxpayers. Is it possible our duly elected commissioners will donate around $36,000 from each of their salaries to pay for the new county manager to do their jobs?
Hiring other people, with other people’s money, to do the job you were elected to do, must be nice “work” if you can swing it.
Timothy Harelson
Leadville
