A multitude of holidays are celebrated by cultures across the world every December. This week, the Herald will look at a few December celebrations that might be lesser known to our readership.
St. Nicholas Day, Dec. 6, celebrates Saint Nicholas of Myra, the same storied character who inspired the Santa Claus Americans know today. The holiday is predominantly celebrated in Europe with parades, feasts and gift giving. On the eve before the St. Nicholas Day, Krampus, a menacing half-goat, half-human character is said to travel the streets delivering coal and sticks to children who misbehaved in the months before.
Bodhi Day, Dec. 8, commemorates the day Buddha achieved enlightenment. Buddhists celebrate Buddha’s achievement of nirvana through meditation, study and altruistic acts.
Las Posadas, Dec. 16-24, is a Catholic festival primarily observed in Central America and the United States. For nine nights (a nod to the nine months of pregnancy), children re-enact Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter as told in the Bible. The child actors lead a procession of musicians and donkeys through the streets, stopping at different houses to ask for lodging.
The winter solstice, Dec. 21, marks the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. In the United States, the Hopi people gather to bring the sun back from its winter slumber at the Soyal Ceremony. In Iran, people gather on Shab-e Yald to eat, share stories and read poetry, celebrating the victory of Mithra, the Sun God, over darkness.
Pancha Ganapati, Dec. 21-25, is a modern Hindu festival that honors Lord Ganesha, the Hindu patron of culture and arts. Participants spend five days working on spiritual discipline, decorating shrines of Ganesha, and sharing gifts and food.
The origins of Boxing Day, Dec. 26, are rooted in the Middle Ages. Churches across the United Kingdom are said to have distributed alms boxes to the poor on the 26th, while servants sometimes received a box of gifts and a day off. Today, countries that used to be part of the British Empire such as Australia and Canada observe the holiday, which often features sport matches and family gatherings.
Kwanzaa is celebrated in the United States from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, honoring African and African American heritage and culture. On each night of Kwanzaa, participants light a candle on a kinara. Each candle represents one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
New Year’s Eve looks different in countries across the world that utilize the Gregorian Calendar. In Denmark, people throw old dishware against doors to banish bad spirits. In Japan, people celebrate Omisoka by purifying their homes and gathering to eat a late meal of soba noodles. And in Spain, people eat 12 grapes at midnight — one for each chime of the clock.
A happy holiday season from the Herald to you and to yours!
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
