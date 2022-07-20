A crowd of locals gathered at FREIGHT Monday night for a screening of “A Decent Home,” a documentary film by Sara Terry that follows the lives of manufactured home residents throughout the country.

The film looks specifically at manufactured home communities that have gone up for sale. Residents of such communities might own their homes, but not the land beneath them, meaning that when property owners decide to sell, families can be – and have been – displaced from their homes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.