No amount of government stimulus can compete with open economies. Policymakers should recognize that there is a limit to what can be done by policy. In other words, government stimulus is no substitute for open economies where people can freely gather and exchange goods and services. While safety is vital, survival of the nation’s small business economy should be, too.
Also, even with the pandemic receding, small businesses need to continue to pivot to having an online presence. Consumers are wedded to their smartphones, so understanding the basics of digital marketing is a form of customer service and a small business necessity.
Finally, the public also has a role in helping small businesses this summer. We need to recognize that the small business sector is not out of the woods yet, even if COVID-19 is receding. It’s our time to get out of our homes and move: we all need to walk more, and our local small businesses need our foot traffic. Our country’s small businesses need us now more as consumers buying their goods more than as taxpayers keeping them afloat.
John Trenary
Leadville
