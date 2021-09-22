We shared a historic day on Sept. 8 as we cut the ribbon on our brand new hospital. I assure you — we will approach our new services with the same determination and care that it took to plan and build the new hospital.
St. Vincent Health aspires to consistent, patient-centered care and seamless operations. We recognize that we have had operational challenges recently, and that many of you we have pledged to serve have had frustrations owing to growing pains as we become accustomed to our changed workflow in the new facility.
If you are a veteran who bravely served our country, we are truly sorry that the formation of St. Vincent Family Health Center caused you to feel neglected or abandoned in regard to your local health care.
I am happy to announce that three of our St. Vincent Family Health Clinic providers are now credentialed with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and can serve our veterans. Those providers are Lisa Zwerdlinger, MD; Lauren Huffman, FNPC; and Amy King, PA-C.
You have spoken, and we have heard your concerns and frustrations about our phone system and the scheduling process in the family health center, and sometimes with specialty providers as well. We are taking steps to improve our ability to respond to calls and appointment requests. I expect you will see a marked improvement in the next two weeks.
Like so many businesses and organizations today, we’ve been impacted by lingering effects of COVID-19. The result is that we’re understaffed in many departments. When we do fill those positions, we have a complex and essential training protocol for new frontline staff so they’re prepared to serve you with knowledge and skill.
We pledge to continue to refine our operations and communications, to serve you and your loved ones with the top-notch health care hospitality you deserve.
Please accept my sincere apology for not being able to meet your expectations 100 percent of the time. I ask that you stand with us as we strive to meet the standard we have set for ourselves, and for your care.
Brett Antczak
St. Vincent Health
