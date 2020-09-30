I am writing this letter in support of Hanna Waugh for District 3 County Commissioner. Before we vote, I think it is valuable to know what the responsibilities, duties and powers of a county commissioner are. You can Google statutes and other sources, but a quick view would be the Snapshot View or the Handbook found on Colorado Counties, Inc. (CCI) website www.ccionline.org Now that you know what they are legally obligated to do, consider the qualifications of Hanna Waugh.
Hanna has a variety of skills and abilities that would serve us well as an elected Lake County Commissioner. Hanna holds a master’s degree in business administration and counties should be run like a business. This year in particular we are likely to have less sales tax revenue, as well as potentially less property tax revenue. Budget decisions and implementation of that budget is crucial and Hanna has managed well very large budgets successfully in her current job. Over the last number of years, county expenses have increased and the promise of past commissioners to save for the time Climax will close has not happened. In this crucial time of COVID-19 with limited revenue and increased expenses, Hanna brings skills and abilities to help our county survive in this tight economy.
Hanna was born and raised in Lake County and has observed the prosperous as well as the very lean times. She has prepared herself for this moment, to understand how to handle each of those situations financially. Hanna also has human resource skills to bring to this job. County commissioners have a huge job, one that is directed by statute and not whim.
Hanna will bring open discussion, transparency and integrity to this very challenging job. I will be voting for Hanna and I hope you will as well.
Betty Benson
Lake County
