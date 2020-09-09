To the person or persons who took the large blue pottery plant pot from the outdoor chapel at the First Presbyterian Church last week: I was saddened when I arrived early Saturday morning to add fresh plants to the pot for a memorial service. I gave that pot to the church 10 years ago when I moved to Leadville from New Hampshire. Please return it — no questions asked.
If you are not willing to do so, please enjoy it and know that God and your parents are disappointed in you.
Cricket Hawkins
Leadville
