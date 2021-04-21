It was my pleasure to meet the Town Greeter, Jim Duke, in the fall of 2016. My name is Dianne and I am from Cheboygan, Michigan.
I was on a road trip with my friend, Judy, from Colorado Springs, and we decided to make a pit stop in Leadville at the Silver Dollar Saloon. Mr. Duke gave us directions to the ladies room and chatted with us for a short time. We then toured the unique building with its huge display of items from past years. We left very impressed. As we got in our vehicle we commented that you must be the Town Greeter. When we were talking to Mr. Duke, he did not mention that he was actually the aforementioned person. A few months later, Judy sent me an article printed in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2017 and another one Feb. 17, 2017 regarding your Town Greeter status for the town of Leadville.
Fast-forward to 2021. With so much “stay-at-home” time on my hands, I decided to work on my photo albums. Sometimes you meet someone for a few minutes or hours and they make such an impression on you that the memory stays with you forever. Mr. Duke is one of those people. I still had the news articles that Judy sent me, so I incorporated them into my album. They will now live in perpetuity!
While I was working on the album, I could not help but think — if there were more people like you, how different the world might be. Judy and I still talk about our brief stop in Leadville we made back in 2016. Happy days!
Dianne Taylor
Cheboygan, Michigan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.