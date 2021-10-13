I am writing this letter in support of ballot measure 2A, an important step forward for planning the Leadville of the future.
My husband and I moved to Leadville in the summer of 2000, intending to stay for only one year. We fell in love with this place, and especially with Leadville’s unique understanding of its identity. We’ve seen Leadville change in numerous ways, but we still hear the important refrain, “We don’t want to be another (insert name of mountain community here).”
It has become clear to me that the only way to avoid becoming another ____ is by investing in a process to decide what kind of community we do want to be.
2A places a small tax on short-term rentals, passed on to guests, that will be used to fund the planning process. Affordable housing is the single most important issue facing our community, and we need to allocate resources to work on it. 2A won’t solve the problems, but it is a step in the right direction.
Amy Frykholm
Leadville
