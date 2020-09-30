Leadville and Lake County are a part of Colorado’s vast Third Congressional District, whose electorate will be choosing between Diane Mitsch Bush (D) and Lauren Boebert (R) for representation in Congress. The incumbent, Scott Tipton (R), will not be returning to office. I’m writing this piece to explain to the public why Diane is the obvious choice.
Lauren Boebert claims to be a new face who will stand up for our “freedom,” but her website reveals almost nothing about what she actually stands for. Go look for yourself. All it says is that she loves guns and hates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with a slew of other random capitalized buzzwords thrown in for good measure. Let’s forget about political leaning for a second and consider the complete lack of tact and professionalism (more on that later) displayed within her website. Shouldn’t we know what she wants to actually do for us?
Diane Mitsch Bush, on the other hand, is an experienced and tested local politician who has detailed plans to help rural Colorado thrive. Her website has a very organized “Issues” section to which anybody can navigate for reading. Not only this, she also has a summary of her qualifications for this job listed clearly in a PDF document. This includes a long list of volunteer and community-oriented work. Go ahead and Google “Diane Mitsch Bush qualifications” and then Google “Lauren Boebert qualifications.” Diane has a resume available; Lauren does not.
During her time as a state-level representative, over 80% of the science-based and data-based bills introduced by Diane Mitsch Bush were co-sponsored with a Republican. I’ll let anyone fact check me on that. Clearly, Diane is interested in her constituents’ voices being heard and can be trusted to work for all of us in the Third District. Lauren, on the other hand, seems like she just wants to be confrontational. Sure, Grand Junction will love her, but what about the rest of us? Has she forgotten that she’s running to represent the entire Third District, which is neither red nor blue, but actually quite purple?
Let’s go back to tact and professionalism for a moment. Lauren Boebert has a history of resisting arrest and avoiding court orders, which is interesting for someone who so overtly claims to be pro-police and in favor of law and order. Again, fact check me. This includes an arrest for “disorderly conduct” at Country Jam near Grand Junction in 2015 and a failure to appear in court in 2016 for a late-night car accident in summer where she went off the road (about which I won’t make any overt accusations, but we all know what comes to mind there).
As far as I’m aware (and I’ve looked), Diane Mitsch Bush has no such baggage, and can be trusted to represent the interests of western and southern Colorado in Congress. I’m confident that she is the right woman for the job and hopeful that enough fellow Leadville, Lake County, and Third District constituents feel the same.
Tony Vazquez
Leadville
