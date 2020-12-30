On Monday afternoon a man showed up at my door with a box in his hands that was addressed to my family. Apparently the box had fallen from the post office mail truck into the road. This kind man picked up my package, thank goodness, and personally delivered it to my home. I can’t thank him enough. I did not even get his name, other than he lives on Agate Street. My package contained old family photos that were sent to me by my family members and cannot ever be replaced. I am very grateful to this kind man who took the time to get this precious package to us.
Lawanda McCoy
Leadville
(0) comments
