The Lake County Democrats will hold our 2022 Democratic Caucus on Friday, March 4 at Lake County High School. The Caucus will begin at 6 p.m. with registration starting at 5 p.m. All registered Democrats are invited to attend. We are respectfully asking that all attendees wear masks to protect our neighbors so that everyone can feel safe.
What happens at Caucus? We break into our precincts first. There are six precincts in Lake County. If you are unsure of your precinct, you can look it up at https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/olvr/findVoterReg.xhtml. We will also have a list of all our voters at registration and can look it up for you.
Once in your precinct, we will ask for party platform ideas, which will be forwarded to the State Democratic Party for consideration in their formal platform. We will vote for Precinct Organizers (PO). As a PO, that person will be a voting member of our Lake County Democratic Central Committee, and as such will help guide our group for the next two years. We will accept candidates for election judges, who may be selected to work at upcoming elections.
And finally, we will elect delegates to the county assembly. The Democratic County Assembly will take place at Colorado Mountain College on March 10 at 6 p.m. At the assembly, we will vote for candidates to be put on the primary ballot for the primary election taking place on June 28.
The Lake County Democratic candidates currently registered are: Kayla Marcella for Lake County Commissioner District 1, Hal Edwards for Lake County Sheriff, Miguel Martinez for Lake County Assessor and Padraic Smith for Lake County Treasurer.
You can always find out what is happening on our Facebook page, Lake County Colorado Democrats, and our website https://www.lakecountycoloradodemocrats.org/. We also accept donations at our website through an ActBlue secure donation page.
Tracey Lauritzen
Christian Luna-Leal
Lilly Vigil
Harry Camp
Lake County Democrats
