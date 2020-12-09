“Why can’t you make the Herald Democrat more positive?” tops my list of most dreaded questions.
It is not a journalist’s job to provide “positive” or “negative” news, I say. A journalist’s job is to document news in its true form, without cracks or distortion.
Sometimes, I will look to other professions to add context to the conversation.
What if a doctor failed to disclose a dangerous diagnosis, focusing only on the healthy parts of a person’s body? What if Shakespeare, the Brontë sisters, and Faulkner wrote solely of sunshine and not of shadows? What if a teacher only handed good test results back to students, keeping the Cs, Ds, and Fs locked in her desk drawer as to not hurt young learners’ feelings?
Other times, I will recount one of the following circumstances in an effort to explain the vacuum that would exist in Lake County without the hard-hitting news some view as negative.
— In June of 2018, the Herald published a three-page preview of the Leadville BBQ and Brew Festival the day before the festival began. An article about the Fernando Mendoza case, and an accompanying photo of the former undersheriff in a jail uniform, appeared on the front page of the same paper.
An individual walked into the Herald’s office that Friday to ask why we wrote about a corrupt Leadville cop on a weekend when so many tourists would be in town. “Is this really necessary?” he asked. “Don’t we want to show off the best parts of Leadville?”
— A few months later, on Oct. 30, 2018, a Leadville Police Department officer was involved in a shooting on West Sixth Street. I spent the morning knocking on doors and making phone calls until I had enough information to compile a story before going to press. The article was published on the front page of the Herald that week, a few pages before a photo spread of local children at the Leadville Pumpkin Patch.
A concerned parent left a voicemail days later. She was worried that the children photographed in the Halloween feature, and their peers, would see the front page story on the shooting. “What if the headline ‘Police officer shoots, wounds local man’ makes kids lose trust in local law enforcement?” she asked.
— Last week, a reader called to ask why the Herald was not providing more positive coverage of the pandemic. She wanted to know why the newspaper focuses on the COVID-19 infection rate and the number of active cases. “Why not focus on how many people have recovered?” she asked.
These explanations and examples seem to resonate with people in different ways. Some contend that a newspaper is not about life or death like a doctor’s office, or that a newspaper should be entertaining not depressing.
Instead of going on and on about the Herald’s stance on “positive” news, maybe I need to start asking my own questions in return.
Maybe, I need to say: Would you want to live in a world where all news is positive? What kind of world would that be?
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
