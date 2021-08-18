The Herald was dismayed to see Lake County Public Health Agency and Lake County Office of Emergency Management’s COVID-19 community briefing return to our email inboxes last week. The briefing marked the first of its kind since early April — a symbolic ending to a four-month period in which it was easy to convince oneself that the pandemic would soon be over.
Our disappointment did not center around the email itself. In fact, the agencies’ weekly briefing is an excellent source of information, filled with important public health data and guidelines organized in a concise, reader-friendly format.
Instead, the briefing served as yet another wake up call that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.
As of Aug. 16, there were 16 active cases of COVID-19 being monitored in Lake County. The county’s positivity rate once again hovers above 10 percent, placing us in the state’s “severe risk” category alongside neighboring Eagle, Summit and Park counties.
And despite the vaccination efforts of various local agencies, it seems Lake County is back to where we sat early last winter with increasingly concerning COVID-19 positivity rates unfolding each week.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), as of Aug. 16, 66 percent of Lake County’s population eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine had received at least one dose. This number sits below Colorado’s statewide vaccination rate of 72 percent.
Summit, Eagle, Pitkin and Chaffee counties all boast higher immunization rates than Lake County, ranging from 70 percent in Chaffee County to 89 percent in Pitkin County. The vaccination rate in Park County, the only neighboring county we are outpacing in immunization, hovers around 50 percent.
Residents of Lake County can not only receive a COVID-19 vaccination for free, they can get paid to receive the shots through state incentives programs like gift card giveaways. In fact, this Sunday, CDPHE will offer a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot. Anyone who gets a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $100 Walmart gift card, while supplies last.
Colorado’s first-dose vaccination administration rate actually jumped over 60 percent between early July and early August, thanks to various state programs like the Walmart giveaway and a $1 million cash giveaway to five Colorado adults. The improved vaccination rate is also likely tied to the rise of the highly contagious delta variant.
Getting vaccinated is the single most important action we can take to protect our families, friends, coworkers and the Lake County community at large from COVID-19.
At the Herald, we often think of what our community has to look forward to if we can stabilize the virus: children attending school without disruption and without masks; cold, dark winter nights spent indoors with family and friends; much needed vacations for healthcare workers and emergency responders; the full-capacity return of skijoring and Boom Days: an enlarged pool of tourism dollars spent in Lake County; the list goes on and on and on.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.