December brings holiday lights, joyful songs, sentimental movies, great food, family gatherings, shopping excursions, and in our snow globe world, a blanket of snow. This year, however, December also comes with some unexpected challenges that can take a toll on how we celebrate the holiday season.
As the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, we are the first responders to many critical issues that face our community. We are particularly sensitive to the needs of those who are most vulnerable.
When families face unforeseen challenges, they are usually able to seek refuge with family and friends. With the COVID-19 pandemic, those associations have been severely impacted. As a result, many of our neighbors are secluded and alone. The sadness of that isolation can hit many, sometimes crossing over to depression and reactions that are traditionally uncommon to our overall personality.
Children are especially vulnerable right now because a large part of their world are the social connections they make at school and the routine of the academic experience. Some children are failing and shutting down. As adults, we feel often it as well, but we have the maturity to view it in perspective. Children often haven’t developed those skills. Many will act out, some will resort to risky behavior and others will shut down.
As a community, we must reach out to our neighbors. Sometimes, people find it difficult to ask for help, and while we are not mind readers, we can take special notice of changes in behavior.
We are all in this storm together, but we are not all weathering it in the same way. Some are in a yacht, some are in a rowboat and some are sinking. Reaching out may help save a life, even if it’s frequent phone calls to someone who you know is alone or has recently experienced loss.
Many are also suffering economic hardships and are ashamed to tell anyone that they have no food or are worried about shelter.
It can be the little things that can make someone’s day like sharing some of those extra cookies or casserole you baked with a neighbor, shoveling the walkway of a senior neighbor, having the kids sing Christmas carols to a neighbor. It may sound corny, but these things can brighten up someone’s lonely evening.
Restrictions have impeded our usual winter activities, our holiday traditions have taken a hit, and the duration of these stresses are causing an increase in mental health issues and even substance abuse. We’ve also seen a rise in domestic violence, as people feel trapped and unable to escape the building tension. Some have gone to extreme measures to end their pain and taken irreversible actions that have broken the hearts of family and friends. We may begin to feel as though we simply cannot take it another moment … but we can. Awareness is key.
Some signs of childhood depression include: crying for no apparent reason, mood swings and tantrums, irregular eating or sleeping patterns, nightmares, behavioral regression such as bedwetting, isolation, appearing sad or worried for extended periods, acting out, inability to focus, appearing distracted throughout the day, complaints of headaches, stomachaches, or other body pains, using alcohol or drugs and posting distressing messages on social media
Some potential solutions include: validating feelings, explaining the issue in age-appropriate language, sharing your coping strategies with kids and carrying out some of them together, answering children’s questions about the virus and maintaining a regular routine including school hours, meals, chores, bedtime rituals and family time in an effort to provide a degree of normalcy.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce its own celebration of the holiday season designed specifically for Lake County’s young children — our own unique Polar Express is arriving in Leadville.
The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the county’s other first responders and community leaders, invites you to join us for a drive-through celebration. Santa has recruited the deputies as his elf helpers, and we will be distributing some goody bags for the little ones.
The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Join our celebration and see just how many of your neighbors truly care about you.
From all of us at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, we wish you a wonderful and loving holiday!
Jacqueline Cartier is an advisor to government agencies. She currently works with the sheriff’s offices in Lake County and Eagle County. Cartier has been a contributor to The Hill newspaper in Washington DC and is a columnist with the Vail Daily. She has worked with elected officials, community leaders and corporate organizations, from the White House to local government. She is also a children’s author.
Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes has been in law enforcement for over 20 years and holds a master’s degree in psychology. She has been a foster mom for 18 years, with two adopted special needs children from that program.
