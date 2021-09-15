Two ribbon cuttings in Leadville in the same summer! At least that I attended. There may have been more of which I was uninformed. In any case, two ribbon cuttings are a mark of progress, with prosperity just down the road if all goes well. First was the new elementary school. And last week, the ribbon-cutting for the new St. Vincent Health, St. Vincent #4, took place.
It was 1958 when St. Vincent Hospital #3 was opened to the public with much hoopla, and while a few people attending the grand opening last week remembered that event, most did not. (Yet some, when asked, were proud of the fact that they were born at St. Vincent #2, the building on Hemlock Street that is now condos.)
The new hospital is spectacular, a sentiment that many expressed as they walked through the halls. Along with the “new hospital smell,” here are a few things that stood out to me.
— The view from the spacious patient rooms. Lying there, looking at the mountains, a patient will surely derive comfort, if not a cure. I wonder if the architects were thinking of the Bible verse that was a favorite to some families who buried loved ones in Evergreen Cemetery and had inscribed on their tombstones: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.” (Psalm 121:1 in the King James version).
— The Lexie Palmore mural in the hospital lobby depicting the history of the hospital. I first researched and wrote about the history of the hospital back in 2004 when both St. Vincent and the Herald Democrat celebrated 125 years. We again celebrated together in 2019 when our 140th anniversary rolled around, along with the Silver Dollar Saloon, the Tabor Opera House and the Twin Lakes Inn.
— I enjoyed writing about how the first Sisters of Charity arrived in Leadville and got the hospital started. A few months after it opened, a reporter from our sister paper, the Leadville Chronicle, asked a sister if the hospital would take him in since he wasn’t Catholic.
“So long as there is room, we take all who come whatever may be their color, creed or national origin. Otherwise it would not be a charity,” she said.
— Running into Betty Smith, who also was touring the new hospital and also was amazed by all the amenities it offered. Betty started her nursing career at St. Vincent #2 in 1956 and spent many years at St. Vincent #3, retiring after 49 years and nine months of employment. She then signed up as a hospital volunteer.
“I was raised to serve,” she told the Herald in an interview.
— The new operating room with all the bells and whistles. I especially enjoyed the mannequin that doubled as a patient lying on the operating table with his mouth opened as if screaming. At least he appeared to be alive.
— The new helicopter pad outside the new building. No longer will we have to worry about parking too close to the old helicopter pad should a helicopter arrive while taking care of business at the hospital. I always tried to avoid having that happen.
— Cake. In the past when working as a journalist, I would have attended the ribbon cutting, camera in hand, and as close to the front as possible so I would not miss out on the speeches. Last week, I sat about midway back and enjoyed the refreshments. I missed some of the speeches because the sound was not the greatest, but the cake was certainly good. (Yes, I had my phone camera with me just in case, but was not surprised to see three Herald staffers there covering the event. Don’t know if any of them got cake, but that’s the way it goes.)
I was hoping to see some of the former CEOs and board members at the event last week. If they were there, I missed them. Granted, there were some who left the hospital under a cloud, but there were others who put their hearts and souls into ensuring its success. The ribbon cutting was a validation of their efforts.
Over the past two decades, the Herald Democrat has devoted considerable space to the goings-on at the hospital, and our relations with the powers that be have often been adversarial. We remain proud of the stands that we have taken, especially when they have related to open meetings and open records. We are proud to have listened to St. Vincent employees over the years who have brought a number of concerns to our attention. We are proud of the numerous journalists who have attended meetings, poured through financials and background-checked potential hires. We have done exactly what community newspapers should do.
Still, I didn’t expect Herald representatives to be acknowleged in any way at last week’s ribbon cutting.
At least there was cake.
Martinek can be reached at marcia@leadvilleherald.com.
