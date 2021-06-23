A second independence day for our nation is now enshrined into law, thanks to a new piece of legislation declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Juneteenth, which has long been celebrated within the Black community, marks the day the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas learned they were free — June 19, 1865. By observing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, we not only celebrate the freedom of Black people, but acknowledge the existence of racism in the United States today.
“What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July?” Frederick Douglass asked in a speech given in Rochester, New York on July 5, 1852 of America’s better known independence day. “I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity.”
The history surrounding Juneteenth, both the day itself and its overdue federal recognition, is representative of the long and winding road to freedom for Black people in the United States.
Galveston’s enslaved community continued to live in bondage for two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation announced all slaves in Confederate states to be free. And it wasn’t until two months after the Confederacy surrendered at Appomattox that Union troops arrived in Galveston, enforcing the liberation of Texas’ 250,000-some slaves.
Slaves in border states of Maryland, Delaware, Missouri and Kentucky would not be liberated until the ratification of the 13th Amendment six months later.
The freed people of Texas celebrated Juneteenth for the first time in 1866, one year after Union troops alerted them of their freedom. Black communities celebrated with barbecues, religious sermons, sporting events, readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, and music and dance.
Though the holiday gained popularity towards the end of the 20th century, it took years of hard work by activists for Juneteenth to earn its rightful place as a federal holiday.
The National Juneteenth Observation Foundation first launched a campaign to make Juneteenth a national day of observance in 2000. Other grassroots activists similarly worked for years to raise awareness about the day’s significance, efforts that gained momentum in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
In June 2020, Democrats in the U.S. Senate introduced a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The bill was blocked by Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin due to concerns over the cost of another federal holiday.
Senate Democrats reintroduced the bill in February of this year. The Senate unanimously passed the bill last week after Johnson reversed his position. Fourteen members of the House of Representatives, all Republicans, voted against approving the federal holiday.
In “Black Reconstruction in America,” W.E.B. Du Bois summarized the period following the Civil War: “The slave went free; stood a brief moment in the sun; then moved back again toward slavery.” Federal recognition of Juneteenth is just one small step towards the sun.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.