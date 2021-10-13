Lake County Recreation Department should be commended for offering a variety of year-round programs for youth and adults of all ages — volleyball, softball, yoga, Tai Chi, ballet, curling, pickleball, aerobics, ice skating, hockey and more. Combine these organized indoor and outdoor sports with the magnificent wonder of what this beautiful mountain state has to offer — hiking, biking, climbing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, fishing, kayaking and more. And let’s not leave out the competitive races that have helped to define Leadville in recent years.
But there is one valuable life skill missing in this remarkable array. It is the one life skill that must be taught in order to become proficient and it is the one life skill in this amazing array of activities that has true life-saving qualities — the ability to swim. All children must be given access to swimming lessons. All adults that don’t know how to swim must have access to swimming lessons. All proficient swimmers should have access to a basic Red Cross life-saving class so they can protect their family and friends in the water.
Without access to a local pool, where will the current generation of Lake County children ages two to 18 learn to swim? The pools in Summit and Chaffee counties are too far away. Taking a freshman swimming class in college is too far in the future. It is vitally important that Lake County move as quickly as possible towards a viable solution in providing a swimming pool for the children and adults of the county.
Mary Finley
Leadville
