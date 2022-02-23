Our community is so fortunate to have the Safeway pharmacy. I had a problem with my insurance company paying for a prescription. The price was quite high because of an error made by the doctor’s office. I was ready to pay the full price, but Garret, a pharmacist at Safeway, offered to call my insurance company.
He called. Problem solved. I got my full discount.
Art Volk
Twin Lakes
