One hundred sixty-one years ago this month, a prospecting party worked its way north along the Arkansas River, testing gulches as they went. Near the upper end of the valley, a prospector named Abe Lee dipped his pan into one stream and declared that he had found California: gold! The first rush to what’s now Leadville was on. By summer, some 5,000 people were strung out along California Gulch trying to find their fortunes.
The gold boom faded a few years later, and the area mostly emptied out. But by the mid-1870s, local miners William Stevens and Alvinus Wood learned that the heavy black sand that had bedeviled early gold panners was actually lead carbonate full of silver. As word got out, people flowed back in. August Meyer set up a sampling works near the foot of what’s now Harrison Avenue, and local merchants moved down the gulch from Oro City to join him. In April 1877, they picked the name Leadville for their booming new community. A year later, also in April, the city held its first election, choosing a local merchant named Horace Tabor to be mayor. That month Tabor grubstaked two miners, George Hook and August Rische, who discovered the Little Pittsburg Mine, launching Tabor’s meteoric rise to fame and fortune.
The rest, as they say, is history. Now we celebrate Leadville History Month every April, a time to reflect on the city’s past as well as its ongoing preservation.
Leadville has made great progress in preservation in the past year. The City of Leadville just acquired the House with the Eye Museum, ensuring the preservation of a fabulous historic house within the National Historic Landmark District. In addition, the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) recently welcomed a new commissioner, Mick Lindquist, the owner of the Timberline Motel, as well as a new alternate commissioner, Nancy Bailey, who leads the Leadville Main Street Program and the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation.
With these new members, the HPC is working to make itself more accessible and involved in the community. The HPC website is being revamped to make it easier to find answers to frequently asked questions and to see meeting minutes and agendas. The HPC has also launched a new program to recognize owners who have done a great job of rehabilitating or maintaining their historic property. The inaugural batch of honorees was recognized at the Leadville City Council meeting on April 5. Signs around town will mark the properties and projects that were selected.
Throughout April, look for the festive banners that will be flying along Harrison Avenue and seek out the historic photos that the city has placed in some storefronts along the street. Also be sure to reach out to any of us on the commission if you’re interested in learning about Preservation Tax Credits or assisting with local preservation efforts.
Happy Leadville History Month! Here’s to making more history in the future.
Marcia Martinek (Chair)
Joey Edwards (Vice-Chair)
Mick Lindquist
Scott Spillman
Stephen Whittington
Leadville Historic Preservation Commission
