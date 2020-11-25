The Herald Democrat’s Winter Adventure Guide hit the stands last week, welcoming Leadville’s snowy season.
Much of the Winter Adventure Guide revolves around the pandemic: Ski Cooper’s plans for a safe season, COVID-19 cancellation disclaimers, a predicted uptick in backcountry recreation, and a woefully short event calendar.
But parts of the publication remain untouched by COVID-19: sled dogs racing down backcountry roads, a terrain park built by Colorado Mountain College students, and miles upon miles of groomed trails open to public use. Running huskies, eager students, snow-covered trails — these protagonists could appear in any year’s guide.
We expect the holiday season to unfold in a similar way, largely unusual with bits of normalcy sprinkled in.
In this spirit of adaptation, the Herald will feature a new holiday gift contest for readers this year.
In December, the Herald will give away more than $4,000 in gift cards to local restaurants and Safeway. The gift cards, which will include $50 and $100 values, were purchased by Lake County businesses who wanted to support local restaurants and bring holiday cheer to the Herald’s readers.
Thank you to Mt. Massive Liquors, Independence Realty, BigHorn Ace® Hardware, St. Vincent Health, Centennial Real Estate, Earl’s Fine Herbs, Leadville Liquors, Leadville Safeway, Cyclone Kleen Up and Roots RX for supporting our vision.
More information on the newspaper’s gift card giveaway is found on the “Shop Local” spread on pages 13-15.
Details on Lake County’s “Share the Love” holiday marketplace are found on the same pages. The online marketplace, which will run through Dec. 23, features goods, services and gift cards from local shops, restaurants, artists, jewelers and other craftspeople.
The partners collaborating on “Share the Love” are paying all credit card processing fees for the marketplace’s online sales in an effort to reduce the burden on local businesses. Safe and streamlined holiday shopping? Sign us up!
Leadville Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce are also offering a shopping passport program, as in years past. Participants who spend a minimum of $10 at three or more local stores in the month before Christmas will be able to enter into a drawing for “Shop Small” gift baskets.
Lastly, we must remember that it is not enough to solely support our local businesses through the buying of gifts this holiday season. We must be vigilant in our social distancing, wearing of masks, good hand hygiene and avoidance of group gatherings.
A positive test result for COVID-19 is a threat to your health. It is also a threat to local businesses who hope to stay open and to their employees who hope to retain a paycheck.
Private social gatherings are the leading cause of Lake County’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Such get-togethers, like those that happened in Leadville over Halloween weekend, can affect the entire Lake County community. And they have.
So, let’s not just shop locally, let’s protect locally. Celebrate this season’s holidays with your immediate household and do your part to bring Lake County’s infection rate down.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
