I am pleased to announce my candidacy for re-election as your Lake County Commissioner. It has been an honor to serve you for the past four years, and I hope to earn your vote to continue the work that has been started. I especially believe that it is important to continue our work at regional, state and federal levels to bring attention and resources to bear on the needs of our community.
I have been honored to call this unique community home for over 30 years and have experienced the unique challenges that have faced our community head on. Change is difficult but must happen to create a sustainable and resilient community. In the past three years I have worked hard toward implementing sustainable governance structures, childcare strategic planning, advocating for Lake County’s share of the opioid settlement and tackling local transportation needs. We have learned through the response to the global pandemic just how important these projects are to our community and our economic stability. I hope to continue this work from the planning stages to implementation of programs that will benefit our community for years to come.
I again approach my campaign for commissioner with preparation and respect, having learned the details of budgeting and management during my employment with Lake County Government and throughout my first term. Continuing to build a core team within the local governance structure will allow the county to continue working toward continued leveraging state and regional dollars. We are working now to implement priority-based budgeting that will help us maximize our efficiency of service delivery to meet your needs. I continue to have a vision for families living in Lake County that will allow them to thrive in a community that creates an inclusive environment for both new and long-time residents. The projects I have initiated demonstrate my commitment to our community and working to provide services that benefit us all.
I have the knowledge necessary and continue to learn better ways to lead our community in a direction that will provide growth and stability, while holding true to our culture and history. We need to be strategic in our planning to direct growth in Lake County to increase our economic stability and sustainability, while continuing to protect our small mountain town values. If given the opportunity to serve you, I will help our community find economic sustainability in a fiscally responsible manner.
I encourage anyone with suggestions or questions about my candidacy to reach out to me at kayla.marcella0330@gmail.com. I look forward to earning your support for a second term.
Kayla Marcella
Lake County Commissioner
