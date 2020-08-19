The publisher of the Herald Democrat has been known to describe the newspaper staff as “caretakers.” The newspaper falls to us for a period of time, we handle it with care (hopefully) and then it moves on to other hands.
Owning a historic building or home is much the same. The current owner of the structure is responsible for its care and well being until it passes on to the next owner.
With the recent news that Leadville has been voted one of the most historic small towns in the United States in a USA Today poll, I began thinking of the various efforts to ensure that our old buildings and homes are maintained.
Many of the historic buildings that line Leadville’s Harrison Avenue are privately owned. It’s been said by several people (not sure who said it first) that poverty is preservation’s best friend, and I’ve always thought downtown Leadville a good example. Back in the late 20th Century, when wealthier mountain towns were tearing down their old buildings and putting up more modern structures, Leadville was in decline due to the closure of the Climax Mine. There was little inclination and certainly even less public or private money to tear down and replace our old buildings, and for that we should be thankful.
We also should be thankful that the city of Leadville has taken such an interest in preservation in recent years, although I have had some concerns about this lately. With all the changes due to the pandemic, I’ve worried that some of the preservation work in the city might fall by the wayside. Sure, there is long-awaited visible construction work down at the Tabor Opera House, but what about the rest of the historic overlay district (which includes most of Leadville, by the way)?
I recently noticed online that the listing of Leadville’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) members included one regular member and one alternate. At least five regular members are required.
“The HPC has indeed winnowed down to a non-functional committee,” is what Mayor Greg Labbe told me.
Not good, right? He suggested the Main Street Steering Committee might temporarily take over the role of the HPC.
Sarah Dallas, Leadville’s director of administrative services, further explained that most of the HPC board walked away about a year ago and no replacements were named. That could prove to be a problem.
“As a Main Street Program, we also have to be a Certified Local Government to move up a tier. It is a requirement to have four CLG/HPC meetings per year. We managed to meet that requirement in 2019 but are likely not to meet that requirement in 2020 if the board is not seated soon,” Dallas said.
Now the good news. Chad Most, Leadville Main Street manager, has taken the (mostly defunct) HPC in hand and is working toward putting together a committee that can meet the required four times before the end of the year and also give impetus to an ongoing HPC as is required. He indicates he would prefer to not dilute the energy of the Main Street Steering Committee by giving it the duties of the HPC. So he has been meeting with various citizens to see who has an interest in this committee.
And, by the way, if it’s you who has such an interest, now is the time to contact Chad Most: mainstreetmanager@leadville-co.gov.
It’s good to remember that we also have other things going for us here in the city as far as preserving history is concerned. The Lake County Public Library does a great job as caretaker of historic information and photos. The Herald Democrat not only tells the tales of the past, but produces “the first rough draft of history,” a quote from the late Philip Graham of The Washington Post.
We still, as far as I know, have the most museums per capita of any community in Colorado. They range from the Healy House, which is part of History Colorado, to the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, which is nationally chartered, to the to the Jewish Synagogue and museum, which owes a lot to the generosity of Bill Korn.
There is the Heritage Museum, owned by the Lake County Civic Center Association, which also owns and operates the Old Church. Then there’s the city-owned Tabor Opera House and Tabor Home. And we can’t forget Neil Reynolds’ House with the Eye.
We Leadvillians should all play a role in preserving Leadville’s historic assets. Handle with care.
