I am pleased, as are many people, about the result of the presidential election. Once again, civility will be returned to the White House.
President Trump did not deserve to win reelection. Trump has no moral fiber and that is reflected in his thoughts, words and deeds. He does, however, have charisma, much like Philip Traum in Mark Twain’s “The Mysterious Stranger.” In the book, when the people found out who he (Traum) really was, it was too late. Unlike the story, when this Philip Traum (Trump) became known for who he is, the people subsequently voted him out of office.
Beverly Pologar
Leadville
