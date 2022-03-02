Now that we have all felt the pain of this year’s tax bills, I would like to begin a discussion about responsible property taxation. In recent years the property valuations and property tax levels have increased substantially and significantly. With the increase in housing prices, the minimum home price may soon be $500,000. It makes sense to expect that taxes will be increased further. Currently, we are paying for a new hospital, an updated high school and a new elementary/preschool. On the near horizon may be requests for a brand new intermediate school, a new justice center and a new rec center, each costing tens of millions of dollars.
Lake County is very small, both in population and in the number of taxable properties. We also have a fairly low average household income. Residents of Summit County have much higher average household incomes and a much larger number of taxable properties. Our tax rate is significantly higher than what some residents pay in Summit County.
Prices on everything are increasing. Wages are not keeping up. Lake County is a working class community with a large number of seniors and many residents on fixed or limited incomes. The school district, county and recreation committee should not be piling on. They should instead be working together to prioritize and economize. If this had been the approach from the start, then perhaps the hospital, for example, would have been lower priority. As another example, we will soon have a functioning jail again. We need to make this work long-term.
If the value increases and requests for bond issues continue, it is possible that a home currently priced at $500,000 will carry a tax burden of $5,000 or even more. This has happened in many areas before. Talk to any people you know in California, New Jersey or other high property tax areas and ask them when it stops. NEVER. How much is enough? Always MORE.
It makes no sense to struggle with the problem of affordable housing and at the same time make every property and rental in Lake County less affordable by using our homes as if they are a public fund which can be accessed at any time for any amount. As with other areas, eventually some residents here will be forced to sell and leave the place they love.
I would suggest that residents of Lake County reject any future bond issues for new projects until we can limit the impact to property owners. In addition, it is also important to make clear to the county that we expect limited increases in valuations going forward. There is no profit on a home if it is not sold. If tax increases continue, perhaps we can pass a proposition to place hard limits on valuation increases.
As a first step, there is an email for you to let us know your similar concerns: Protect.our.LCHomes@gmail.com. We also have a Facebook group, Lake County Reasonable Taxation, at http://www.facebook.com/groups/lccort/. Also, make your concerns known to our commissioners.
Ruth Spencer
Leadville
