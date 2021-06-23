It has come to our attention that the Penn Mine, located at County Road 1 and 3A, is seeking to open and mine silver and gold. Their request is being reviewed by the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS). The comment period was pretty short and their notice in the newspaper only needs to be printed one time. It seems there are several mines on the east side that are about to begin mining again in Lake County. They are all in the mining district.
What concerns us is that mining properties are being bought up with a plan to open the mill located just south of town, next to Leadville Water Treatment Plant, and adjacent residential properties, along with a number of residential properties off C.R. 36, will be impacted. This mill already has a conditional use permit (CUP) in place for limited operation, but is seeking, also from DRMS, a permit to expand their operation. If they are successful in getting this permit, they will then need to seek a CUP from Lake County Government.
If granted, the permit will allow the mill to use about 24 tons of cyanide and other chemicals a month in processing mine tailings, along with about 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of water every day. Their request includes operating 20 hours a day, and allows up to 80 trucks a day to bring in materials for processing.
The residential property owners nearby are concerned about potential health issues connected to the mill due to possible soil, noise, air and water pollution, especially being so close to residential properties and wells. There are also safety issues: children and pets live very close to this site. Is this the best choice for this site? Is this the best option for Leadville?
George and Betty Benson
Brad and Diane Smith
