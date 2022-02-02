In the Cloud City Chronicles on Nov. 25, the county poorhouse and the county jail were highlighted as places in Leadville where Thanksgiving was celebrated on Nov. 24, 1921.
The poorhouse was a two-story frame structure located at 419 Elm St. In the city directory it was listed as the county hospital. The poorhouse was a place of residence for older people who had little or no income and no one to care for them.
On Thanksgiving Day that year, Mrs. Anna Fahey, the matron of the poorhouse, prepared what sounded like a scrumptious dinner for the home’s 26 residents.
Mrs. Fahey, an Irish immigrant, was the mother of Thomas Fahey. Thomas, commonly known as Toss, became the superintendent of the Arkansas Valley Smelter in Leadville. Toss started by working in the sample mill, eventually working his way up to the top position. After 22 years, he retired in 1958 and died in 1960 in Arizona. Mrs. Fahey remained in Leadville until 1938, when she moved to Denver and where she later died in 1947.
Many years after, the poorhouse was torn down and the county fenced in the property. The site was later converted into a park, probably one of Leadville’s first parks.
The homeless shelters of today are akin to the poorhouses of the past, and the shelters will unfortunately be with us for many years to come. As the biblical verse tells us, the poor will be always with us.
Beverly Pologar
Leadville
