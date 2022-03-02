This letter is in response to the Feb.10th Herald Democrat article regarding regulation of OHVs.
I have lived and recreated on Leadville’s east side for over 40 years — hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and flower gazing. I used to vent my rage at snowmobilers, whose noise, stench and blatant disregard for not only quiet use, but obliteration of freshly-made ski tracks was anathema to my peaceful existence. In recent years, thanks to the educational efforts and communal trail grooming by the local snowmobile club, many of these issues seem like non-issues today.
The proliferation of OHVs, especially those infernal “snowcat track,” “dune buggy-like” and summer use regular four-wheelers is again ripping up hills, mining roads and flowers, often making new tracks over places where there should be only vegetation, elk and rabbits. Some deeply inconsiderate snowcat driver just tore up East Siders’ special access ski and hike trail at the top of East Eighth Street. It is such a huge mess that even a four-legged dog is likely to break one of his legs trying to navigate it, much less a hapless cross-country skier.
I hardly think that the “200 tours” brought to town by Mr. Conley’s business represents a great economic impact for Leadville’s lodging and restaurant businesses. It certainly does impact anyone who wants to cross-country ski on the east side or anyone who has to listen to his convoys roar past their house en route to whatever final destination they may have in mind.
Mr. Conley may believe we are giving his roaring vehicles a friendly smile and wave; however, he has no earthly idea how many fingers are raised inside mittened hands.
Ruth Spencer
Leadville
