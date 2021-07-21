As stated in the Herald Democrat article published on April 28, the Lake County Aquatic Center closed due to a leak in the pool liner that was unable to be identified or repaired.
“Three pool vendors, including the original installer, have recommended that the liner and gutter, which circulates and filters the water, be replaced,” the article stated. “In addition to these replacements, other facility upgrades are required to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and new regulations set forth by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Model Aquatic Health Code set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
While the April article scratched the surface of issues facing the 46-year-old aquatic center, Lake County Recreation Department’s staff has also developed an additional document answering frequently asked questions on the closure, digging into deeper detail on not only the attempted repairs, but other maintenance issues and county considerations.
That document is available at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation/pages/aquatic-center.
While the closure of the aquatic center is a loss to the community, it has opened the door and made funding available to embark on a much-needed update to the Lake County Recreation Master Plan.
Last updated in 2002, the master plan is overdue for an update. There are likely to be some priorities from the 2002 plan that are reflected in the 2021-2022 plan, but it is important for the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and county staff to understand current community needs and to plan for those with sustained maintenance and repair.
Once a broader understanding of the community’s desires has been assessed, we can plan for how recreation priorities might be implemented along with other county projects such as the justice center, wildfire mitigation, childcare and housing.
It is anticipated that the BOCC will award the contract for master planning at their July 22 special meeting and that the master planning process will commence this August.
The master plan will provide a system-wide approach to evaluating parks and open space, as well as indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and amenities. This plan will include a practical way for the county and community to approach the implementation of parks and recreation projects and the development of goals, policies and guidelines alongside a financial strategy. The master plan will act as a guiding document for maintenance, potential future development of the county’s parks, open space and recreation systems over the next 10 years, and will highlight current opportunities to leverage partnerships, efficiencies, and community needs and desires.
For community members interested in participating in the master planning process or wanting to receive updates or ask questions, you are welcome to call 719-486-7486 or email amagee@co.lake.co.us.
As your director of recreation, I am committed to finding thoughtful solutions to ensure that recreation in Lake County can grow and thrive in a sustainable way. I care deeply about the health and well-being of the people who call Lake County home, and am confident that great things lie ahead.
Amber Magee
Lake County Recreation Department
