Access to affordable housing is fundamental to building a strong workforce and a thriving local economy. Mountain resort communities across the Western Slope are facing significant workforce housing shortages, and Leadville is no exception. While the state explores a wide range of possible policy solutions, local leaders must also find innovative approaches to addressing this crisis.
Ballot measure 2A is this kind of community-driven solution. The City of Leadville’s ballot measure 2A places a lodging tax on guests staying overnight in Leadville. A lodging tax is paid by the guests, not local residents, who stay at short-term rentals (lodging that is rented for 30 days or less) such as hotels, motels, Airbnbs and VRBOs. If voters approve the lodging tax, it would add a modest three percent increase to the current 1.92 percent tourism tax. This new revenue creates a community housing fund that can help Leadville implement the recommendations developed by the Lake County Housing Coalition.
Ballot measure 2A is a smart next step in helping put an end to the local housing crisis. I urge you to vote “yes” on ballot measure 2A!
Rep. Julie McCluskie
House District 61
Dillon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.