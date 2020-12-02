Senate Bill 217, a law enforcement accountability measure passed by Colorado’s legislature in June, is on the mind of municipalities and counties across the state as they assemble budgets for 2021.
The bill, which was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis three weeks after George Floyd’s death, sets up a variety of reforms, to become binding by July 1, 2023, for Colorado’s law enforcement agencies.
But what exactly will this new law do? And how will our local law enforcement agencies reach compliance?
— The law bypasses qualified immunity as a legal defense option in Colorado. Victims of police violence can now sue officers in state court for wrongdoings in an individual capacity. Officers are personally liable for up to $25,000 or 5% of the judgement, whichever is less.
— Law enforcement agencies must issue body-worn cameras to all officers who work on the street. Officers must activate cameras during most interactions with the public and could face disciplinary sanctions for failing to switch on a camera or tampering with footage. If an agency receives a misconduct complaint, the associated recording must be released to the public within 21 days.
The City of Leadville has allocated $45,000 in next year’s budget to outfit Leadville Police Department (LPD) officers with new body cameras. The city also plans to draw from its reserve fund in 2021 to purchase $40,000 worth of in-car dash cameras.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has signed onto a five-year payment plan with Axon Network for about $224,000 to outfit employees with new body cameras and tasers.
— The law overhauls rules around use of force, including a ban on chokeholds and limits on an officer’s ability to shoot at fleeing suspects. Additionally, officers are now required to intervene if a fellow officer uses unlawful force. If an officer does not do so, his or her Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) certification could be revoked.
— Senate Bill 217 prohibits officers from indiscriminately using chemical agents, like tear gas, and kinetic impact projectiles, like rubber bullets, against demonstrators without warning.
— The law widens the state’s data reporting requirements to include: contact between officers and the public broken out by race, use of force, use of firearms, unannounced entry and officer resignations. All data will be published in a public, searchable database and in an annual report prepared by Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.
The LPD will be able to adhere to the state’s new data collection requirements with its current EFORCE Software. LCSO will have to fork out an undetermined amount of money to modify their software system.
— P.O.S.T. is required to create and maintain a database with information related to officer terminations, decertifications and untruthfulness, in order to keep officers with disciplinary records from moving around to different agencies.
— Lastly, if a grand jury does not indict an officer under investigation for wrongdoing, Senate Bill 217 requires the jury to issue a report on its findings.
It will take years to fully understand the successes and shortcomings of the reform bill. The Herald will be sure to keep watch.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.