I wanted to address the misinformation written in a Jan. 20 letter to the editor in the Herald Democrat to clarify things for our community:
1. New management/not picking up strays: I have been the manager of the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter (LLCAS) since November of 2020.
Animal Control and animal shelters are two very different departments and jobs. An animal control officer (ACO) is certified and part of law enforcement; they enforce animal laws, write tickets, issue summons and more. Shelter staff are civilians and have no authority outside of the animal shelter; their main responsibility is to provide care for the animals at the shelter. LLCAS staff should not pick up stray animals as they are not ACOs.
In 2021, LLCAS was established as its own department and is no longer under the Leadville Police Department (LPD). During 2021, shelter staff assisted on multiple calls. After Brenda and I were requested to assist law enforcement after hours on a dangerous dog call and were left at the scene, we knew we needed a solution. We worked together to add an ACO to our staff. Since ACOs are part of law enforcement, the shelter was unable to have one as a staff member. In November of 2021, I shared the contact information of a local certified ACO with Mayor Labbe and Commissioner Edwards. Since then, she has been hired and officially came on board with LPD in January.
2. Truck: We do not have an animal control truck. We have a black unmarked SUV that was given to us from LPD in February of 2021. This vehicle is used by staff to transport animals to vet appointments, adoption events, to pick up food and more.
3. Funded by taxpayers: Yes, LLCAS — like other public services — is tax funded. According to several Colorado animal welfare nonprofits, our shelter is the least funded in the state.
4. Difficulty contacting owners and to pick up strays: When a stray arrives at the shelter, the staff attempt to find the owner(s). If tickets are to be issued, shelter staff cannot release the animal until the owner arrives and an officer is at the shelter to issue the citation. We agree that capturing loose dogs is a challenge and thus why untrained, uncertified staff should not be going on calls.
5. Not asking to euthanize: Good. Shelter staff cannot legally euthanize animals. Only professionals, such as vets, who have been certified via a euthanasia course, can perform euthanasia. In 2021, LLCAS had a 100 percent live release rate.
6. Despite best efforts, animals run at large: No one at the animal shelter is blaming law enforcement. Due to the limited authority shelter staff have, it is crucial that law enforcement and shelter staff continue to partner together to resolve issues instead of trying to place blame. Dispatch is a key component in the communication process.
Community members are encouraged to ask questions and attend City Council meetings. If you have additional questions, please email me at ckuczko@leadville-co.gov.
Caitlin Kuczko
Leadville Lake County Animal Shelter
