What a wonderful community we live in. Broken Arrows 4-H Club held a “Funday” event on the 27th. So many people and businesses donated to our drawing and bake sale and supported these by purchasing tickets and goods.
We also had many special folks who donated their time and talents to make this a successful event. Many thanks to Josh Homer and the fish hatchery, Julie McAleer and Lani Meyer with Cloud City Conservation Center, Ali Ritter and her mom Leisha, Marty Remsen, and Kate Beaman for helping out with fiber art, quilting and cake decorating. Thanks go out to Caleb Eaton and Derrick Woods for helping and bringing materials for woodworking. Thanks to Brittany Romero for bringing in some of her old 4-H projects to share with the new generation, and thanks to Kurt Jones for coming up from Salida to help with shooting sports.
Lake County School District graciously let us use the Lake County Intermediate School gym. Eva and crew were so helpful, letting us use tables and chairs and making sure everything was perfect. Ace Hardware donated some odds and ends for the woodworking station as well. It takes a community, and ours really stepped up to the plate. We can’t thank you all enough.
One of our goals is to bring the rodeo back to town and to start having a small fair of our own so that our youth can have an opportunity to share their projects here, not just in Chaffee County. Donations to assist in this goal are always welcome. Please reach out.
We have good membership this year. It is nice to see our club starting to really grow. We hope to be more involved and available with more members. Please keep an eye out for future events. Several wonderful ideas are being discussed!
Anita Harvey
Broken Arrows 4-H Club
