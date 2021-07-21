I’ve called and written Representative Lauren Boebert’s office hundreds of times. I’ve perused her website. She has voted 100 percent of the time against the hundreds of vulnerable retirees I represent as president of the Denver Metro Retiree Chapter.
Boebert has lied to me numerous times on the telephone, and has a policy that neither she nor any of her staff identify themselves to you when you make the effort to call her offices.
She has voted against your $1,400 survival check. She voted against infrastructure, against investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection that I believe she was a conspirator in, against taking down the statues of traitors in the capital, against veterans, against older workers, against transparency in election contributions, and against the U.S. Capital Police.
“The easiest way to make the Delta variant go away is to turn off CNN,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker tweeted last month. Moreover, according to the Denver Post’s July 13 edition, every one of the top 10 Colorado counties with the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the last week — except Las Animas — were in Boebert’s congressional district.
Checking the Colorado State COVID-19 data revealed that we have had 1,145 of our fellow third congressional district constituents die from COVID-19. Lauren, this is not a game. As it turns out, her own county (Garfield) has lost 50 residents due to COVID-19. The pandemic is real, and her comments like “600,000 dead Americans are the ‘Fauci Ouchie’” are not only absurd, but they are encouraging folks to forgo lifesaving vaccines and ignore the use of masks when appropriate.
With the low vaccination rates in most of the counties in the third congressional district, we need a representative who will encourage instead of discourage getting the vaccination. This would not be Boebert, who I believe could care less about her constituents’ lives, health or standard of living, based on her own words and voting history.
Scott Morrow
Leadville
