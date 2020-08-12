In three weeks time, the Herald Democrat will release the 2020 Leadville/Lake County Heritage Guide: “The Women of Leadville.”
Though the biannual history publication is usually printed in May, this year’s guide was delayed due to COVID-19. We believe it will be worth the wait.
The Herald’s staff started dreaming up the guide’s theme over lunch at Casa Blanca last winter. I had just been promoted to editor and the idea of producing a 70+ page history publication, on top of a weekly newspaper, was unimaginable.
By the time our burritos arrived, we had reached consensus on a theme — one that had been brewing in our heads for months. We would focus on Leadville’s historic women, women of past decades who did so much to enrich Cloud City’s culture and economy.
In the following weeks, we brainstormed concepts for stories and advertisements. We joked about removing all men from the biographical section. And we pondered cover shots, contemplating different ways to represent Cloud City’s diverse array of women though a single photograph.
And slowly, one by one, these ideas came to fruition.
We researched features on Leadville’s prostitutes, nuns and suffragists, penning tales of crimson socks, habits and veils, and banners with bold black letters.
We replaced the 2018 Heritage Guide’s biographies of male mining tycoons and outlaws with profiles on innovative female entrepreneurs, writers and public servants. It’s not goodbye, but see you later, for Horace, Meyer and Texas Jack.
And we snapped a cover shot of four local women as they recreated a protest of the disenfranchisement of female voters. For a sneak peak, check out the profile of cover model Christine Whittington on page 12.
Next week’s editorial will dig deeper into the Herald’s thought process behind the Heritage Guide’s cover, an opinion piece set to be published just after the August 6 anniversary of the Voting Rights Act and the August 18 anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
This year’s guide will also include the usual mix of walking tours, museum and cemetery guides, and the beloved Route of the Silver Kings.
All and all, producing the 2020 Heritage Guide was no easy feat. I, for one, have never worked on a publication of such magnitude. And other, more seasoned, members of the staff have not done so amidst a pandemic.
We are so grateful to all of the contributors and community partners who helped make the publication a reality. And thank you to the dozens of local businesses who supported our vision by buying advertisements in tough economic times. We look forward to sharing “The Women of Leadville” with you all on September 3.
The first pages of the guide hit Arkansas Valley Publishing’s presses last Friday. We left the office early to celebrate with sunshine, margaritas and each other — at a six foot distance.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
