First, thanks to everyone, especially the community locals who supported and encouraged me forward for and during this year’s race. The volunteers were exceptional.
My goal was to complete my 15th race and cross the finish line in under 30 hours. I had a great, strong run, but upon arriving at Winfield with a 13-minute cushion, I chose to call it a day as I thought that without my pacer I would miss the cutoff at Twin Lakes inbound. Bad idea, as I now realize I should have continued to move FORWARD!
So, my new motto is “More to do in ‘22 at 72.” RUN ON!
Marge Hickman
Leadville
