Colorado Mountain College (CMC) has never resisted collective bargaining. It’s simply never been an issue, as CMC works very well with its employees. The CMC Board of Trustees embraces its responsibilities to enable CMC to be an employer of choice by offering superior benefits, competitive compensation that is adjusted at or above rates of inflation, opportunities for personal growth and professional advancement, and generous leave and retirement programs. The college has even added benefits and compensation plans that are nonexistent elsewhere, such as paid annual leave for part-time employees, education benefits for adjunct faculty and their dependents, and annual wellness investments for all.
In return, of course, the college maintains high expectations for outstanding performance on behalf of enrolled students and the taxpayers of the CMC district. This relationship, which affords a great work environment in return for exceptional services to our communities, has proven constructive, positive and sustainable without interference from antagonists outside of the college.
Several legislators from outside of the Western Slope have targeted colleges like CMC and all counties in the state to impose an agenda that is unwarranted and pointless. Important to note, the bill excludes K-12 and municipal governments. It is specifically targeting colleges and county governments.
Listening to union lobbyists and not to the elected representatives of the college and the mountain communities, these legislators are pushing a collective bargaining mandate on CMC that would jettison the state’s long-standing tradition of local control and replace it with a system that would strongarm elected representatives of mountain communities into accepting collective bargaining standards designed to increase membership dues.
If this needless bill were to pass, the costs to CMC could be considerable. Conservative estimates from CMC’s finance team suggest that the costs to implement this law could be between $750,000 and $2 million annually. $2 million is equal to the annual payment on the college’s debt, which is enabling the development of highly affordable housing for up to 150 students in the coming years. It is also equal to a tuition increase of +17 percent ... forever. CMC works hard to keep the college’s operating costs below inflation, and, consequently, its tuition very low.
The CMC Board of Trustees officially opposes this bill, and we urge local governments throughout western Colorado to stand with us to resist attempts by union lobbyists to scuttle the long-standing authorities of locally elected boards, increase the costs of services to taxpayers and potentially raise tuition by double digits.
Current laws do not prohibit collective bargaining at colleges in Colorado, so the proposed bill is a solution in search of a problem. Please help us in advocating for Colorado’s long-standing traditions of local control of public services. Urge your legislators to vote “no” on any new collective bargaining bills that might be introduced in the final few weeks of the 2022 legislative session.
Bob Hartzell
CMC Board of Trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.