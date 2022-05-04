My experience with the Policy Advisory Team has been enriching and enlightening. Each of the meetings that I attend allows me to better understand the systemic challenges and opportunities involved with updated and innovative policies that can allow for more affordable and inclusive housing in Leadville/Lake County.
As a mother, a student and a local full-time employee, I chose to volunteer with this committee as a concerned citizen and joined several others with various degrees of expertise in government, realty, development, construction, education and community services outreach. As a focus on capacity building for housing variety for every income, we have engaged in direct service, community research, education and policy advocacy. The team welcomed my contributions related to my experience with housing insecurity. They offered their own expert insights (and explanations) about their considerations of the problems and solutions for the local availability and affordability of housing. This inclusionary experience furthered my understanding of the issues, as well as my desire to engage with my community.
Citizenship does not come from merely belonging to a family, a group of friends or community members, or as a citizen of a larger national or international group; it is a set of values that initiates engagement of social or civic responsibility within each of those concentric circles that indicates good citizenship.
I am compelled to give back to my community by continually developing my own socially responsible personal and professional behavior. If you are a grateful and responsible citizen of this unique and wonderful little community, you can participate in the ongoing improvement of Leadville/Lake County in any capacity that your experience, time and interest will allow. I implore those of you interested in community engagement, please do not let language, culture or socioeconomic status (or any of the other categories of diversity that enrich society) separate or discourage you from engaging in actions that may be beneficial to all in the community. Different skills, talents and lived experiences can lead to a variety of insights and innovations. We all have a lot to contribute, to teach, to learn.
Jenny David
Colorado Mountain College
