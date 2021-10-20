This year we are lucky to have three candidates to choose from for the Lake County School District Board of Education. Everyone can vote for two.
I am writing this letter to endorse Stephanie McElhinney. Since moving here in 2018, Stephanie has been a very active member in our community. She coaches her children’s sports teams and is on the Lake County School District Advisory Committee, just to name a couple.
Stephanie has two young children that are currently enrolled in Lake County School District. She cares deeply about education. She is trying to promote change and community involvement within the school district.
Stephanie is a true leader and always does what she knows is right. She would be an asset to our school board. I am a born and raised Leadville local and Stephanie is what we need.
Amanda Byrne Briggs
Leadville
