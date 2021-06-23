In regards to the Twin Lakes septic issue, I feel for the property owners of Twin Lakes. Having a septic system myself, I understand the issue.
There are many properties throughout the county that have septic systems and many are not compliant to the 2018 regulation. They will all need to be upgraded prior to being able to sell. This is not a Twin Lakes issue; it affects many of us. A gentleman down the street from me learned this last year. His real estate transaction was delayed for months as he had to replace his system for a substantial amount. This was not in Twin Lakes. My own system will need to have this done.
In purchasing a property, you undertake maintenance costs knowingly. Your roof needs to be replaced after a certain period of time, and so does your septic system. Neither are cheap. It is part of homeownership; know what you are buying.
The requested funds are to complete a study of your septic systems. Let me save you time and money. They need to be brought up to code or a community system needs to be installed. No study is needed!
You are not the only neighborhood who has dealt with sanitation issues. Silverhills put in it’s own waste management plant instead of septic systems. That cost was absorbed by the homeowners. When that system failed, they tied into the Leadville Sanitation District (LSD). Again, that cost was absorbed by those homeowners. Four Seasons has many systems starting to fail. They are looking into joining the LSD, using grants and loans to help fund this. Grand West is all on septic. It is doubtful they’d be able to tie into the district and would have to create their own, if so desired. The Mountain View neighborhood has had significant sanitation issues in recent years. What makes Twin Lakes think that they are so special that county monies should be spent to assist them with this issue? Get grants and loans like the rest of us!
I do agree something needs to be done about waterlines for the Twin Lakes area. I thought this was a requirement of developers to do this. However, this again should be a cost that is covered by Twin Lakes residents, as it is part of the cost of building/buying a home in that area. Anyone outside of the city area of Leadville has to deal with this issue as well.
The monies that are being given to Lake County from the American Rescue Plan should be used for costs that would benefit us all. Perhaps this should go towards the pool fund? I am sure there are requirements that these monies have, but using these funds for a sanitation study is not how I feel these monies should be spent. Are the county commissioners going to use the monies to fix all of our septic systems? Doubtful. Mr. Schweigert and the rest of the Twin Lakes Infrastructure Committee need to buck up.
Anita Harvey
Lake County
