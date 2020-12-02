This year it has not been easy to consider all for which we have to be grateful, but I have some thoughts.
I am so grateful for the manner in which the people and organizations of Leadville/Lake County have responded in this time of critical need. The Lake County Community Fund, Build A Generation and Full Circle immediately formed an Unmet Needs Committee and beginning in March funded rent and utility assistance for those in our community who were suddenly unemployed and in need of help to not become homeless. We have continued that effort at least through the end of this year and plan to continue until we have put COVID-19 in our rear view mirror.
Food insecurity was also a concern so St George’s quickly became the focal point, tirelessly supplying those in our community with food on an ongoing basis. Our small mountain rural community has responded with kindness, compassion and deep caring and for that, we should be proud and grateful.
The city and county applied our resources to these needs and went even further. The City of Leadville offered rent and utility assistance to our many businesses who were shut down by the Governor’s order in March, April and May. The Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LLCEDC) and local banking institutions dove in with help for businesses applying for PIP and EIDL federal funding. The LLCEDC then followed up with their own grant program for small businesses.
This has been a difficult year, but vaccinations hold the promise of an end to this pandemic and, in the mean time, we have much for which to be grateful.
As a parting thought, it is now more important than ever that we shop and spend locally. Our small businesses are depending on us.
Greg Labbe
Mayor of Leadville
(0) comments
