Several months ago, the Lake County Senior Center received a small donation from a local who wanted to freshen up our “look” by getting new window blinds to replace the 40-plus-year-old ones that were cumbersome and outdated.
Wanting to support local business, we contacted Custom Fit Blinds. Brian and Heather Lowry gave us excellent advice based on our needs, were prompt in providing a bid, patient while we fundraised (and changed a few things), and were altogether most pleasant and professional. They believe in “giving back to the community,” so billed us at their cost, which was so generous of them!
The generosity of the Senior Advisory Council and community members who donated money is yet another testament to the good will and kindness of the Leadville/Lake County community. We do indeed enjoy “great living” in the high country!
Christine Londos
MaryAnn Graham Best
Rhonda Huggins
Greg Labbe
Senior Advisory Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.