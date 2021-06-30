Smoky skies closed out June in Leadville. A dusting of ash coated patio furniture as the smoke-filled air antagonized locals’ seasonal allergies. Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR) has already responded to four local wildfire starts this summer — the result of campfires, lightning and a fallen power line. And wildfires are now blazing in several counties across Colorado.
It’s too early for fire season. Isn’t it?
In this week’s Herald, the newspaper kicks off “Our Forests,” a five-month series on forest health and wildfire risk in Lake County. Every two weeks, July through November, the Herald will publish a new installment of the series penned by reporter Patrick Bilow and myself.
This week’s introduction to “Our Forests” delves into the history of Lake County’s woodlands. The Herald recounts the Ute people’s use of fire to renew landscapes, the clearcutting of forests that accompanied Leadville’s mining boom in the late 1800s, and fire suppression policies of the 1900s.
(This article was made infinitely harder to research due to the various 19th century Herald reporters who used “spread like wildfire” repeatedly in their writing, making keyword searches of “wildfire” in Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection’s archives essentially useless.)
Later in the month, Patrick will investigate the current state of Lake County’s forests, including the status of fuel loads, invasive pests and drought.
Throughout August, September and October, the Herald will look at the threat of wildfire to the Lake County community. Biweekly articles will feature different risk groups — human life, wildlife, water, infrastructure, property and recreation/tourism — and will be paired with a guest column by a specialist on the topic.
We will answer such questions as: How will the southern fire station protect human life? Does wildfire alter migration corridors for wildlife? Are Lake County’s many water storage facilities, such as Big Evans Reservoir and Turquoise Lake, at risk? What types of infrastructure are particularly vulnerable to wildfire? How have Lake County locals living within the wildland-urban interface safeguarded their properties against a blaze? Would a catastrophic wildfire negatively affect Lake County’s economy through a reduction in tourism dollars?
And lastly, in November, we will conclude the series by asking ourselves: What are we collectively doing to mitigate these risks?
• • •
In Lake County Government’s recent community survey on wildfire, 80 percent of respondents said that a major wildfire is “very likely” or “likely” to happen in Lake County in the next five years. Yet only 29 percent of respondents indicated a “great deal” of concern about a fire occurring near their residence.
When I sat down with LLCFR Chief Dan Dailey and Captain Dave McCann last week to discuss the Herald series, the tone was different. The fire professionals repeatedly used “when,” not “if,” when referencing Lake County’s next major wildfire.
The juxtaposition of these perceptions of risk is stark. Wildfire might seem like a distant threat to civilians; firefighters, on the other hand, have no such luxury.
We hope “Our Forests” helps readers understand how we got to this point, what’s at stake, and where we go from here.
Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
