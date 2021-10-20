Leadville was enhanced by its swimming pool. Although I, like others who have written for the pool in this opinion section, am an aging second home owner who pays a heck of a big tax bill to admire the mountains, swimming close to my house offered me a huge health benefit, physically and mentally.
Swimming, a low impact sport, not only burns calories, tones muscles and improves heart and lung function, it elevates mood and helps cure depression. Swimming has helped me adjust to Leadville’s altitude, increasingly challenging with age, just as it helps those who practice extreme sports like running prepare to perform and recover.
I always jumped into the pool the morning after we arrived and only then could I yank dandelions in my garden and hike. So when the pool went down, I, like other Lake County folks who now travel with kids for vital swim lessons, headed for Silverthorne’s terrific recreation center, which also offers weights and machines. Alas, that pool is too far away to use more than once a week. Surely a town that was able to fund a multi-million dollar new hospital can come up with a facility that keeps Leadvillians of all ages healthy and strong.
Vicki Lindner
Denver
