At the next City Council meeting a new ordinance for the regulation of short-term rentals will be presented. This ordinance proposes measures to address the neighborhood impacts of these properties. It also proposes a cap on the number of residential units available to short-term rent by non-fulltime residents.
As Chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission I believe these regulations are necessary to protect the community spirit of our city and balance tourism with housing for residents. We also hope that these regulations will encourage more commercial lodging within the city, as those properties ultimately bring in more tax revenue than using our residential properties as beds for tourists.
I welcome any and all interested parties to participate in the Zoom meeting or to write a letter of support or opposition to the proposed ordinance. The meeting will be held on December 8 at 6 p.m.
Gabby Voeller
Leadville Planning and Zoning Commission
