Last month, the City of Leadville announced that it intends to purchase a five-bedroom Victorian on Spruce Street to be used for workforce housing as early as this summer.
The pending sale, which is set to close this month for $795,000, has divided members of the public: Some applaud the transaction as a “bold” solution to Leadville’s housing crisis, while others (primarily residents on Spruce Street) condemn the sale, expressing a host of concerns at public meetings, on social media and in the Herald’s opinion section.
In contradiction, Lake County citizens have frequently demanded a swift approach to housing over the last year. Ballot measure 2A passed resoundingly in November, and public meetings have regularly been accented by cries for housing justice. During Governor Jared Polis’ visit to FREIGHT last year, one message from the audience rang true: Lake County needs housing!
Local government has responded with projects that will take years, while the City of Leadville’s solution could provide housing units this summer. But as housing initiatives like the city’s potential transaction become more frequent and shovels hit the ground for future developments, will public perception of Lake County’s housing crisis shift?
“I don’t think anyone wants this in their backyard,” said one resident during a City Council special meeting held on April 12 to discuss the sale. The comment is worrisome given potential locations for future housing developments, three of which are located in residential areas, according to a presentation by Shape Architecture and SE Group, two organizations contracted to work on housing in Lake County. Will each of these projects also face opposition from neighbors?
Although I see the city’s purchase of the Victorian as a viable and creative option for workforce housing, many of the concerns brought forward make sense.
Members of the public have criticized the City of Leadville for a lack of transparency in agreeing to spend $795,000 on the home. City Administrator Laurie Simonson said a lack of public notice was necessary given Leadville’s fast-paced housing market, but a public meeting to discuss potential real estate acquisitions for housing would have been appropriate months ago.
Citizens have also raised concern about parking on Spruce Street and overall damage to a historic home once tenants move in. The city’s plan to incentivize parking on different streets seems difficult to enforce, and a plan or fund to maintain the home has yet to materialize. Addressing both issues will determine the success of this project going forward.
Welcome, Emma!
After two months of searching for a reporter, the Herald is thrilled to welcome Emma Gadeski to our newsroom. Although she began this week, Emma has already taken a deep dive into Lake County’s news cycle and looks forward to covering more events and stories in the coming weeks.
Originally from Las Vegas, Emma recently graduated from Brigham Young University in Utah, where she studied communications and journalism. She served as the editor and senior reporter for her school’s newspaper The Daily Universe, where she ruffled feathers with strong reporting and objective writing. Emma is excited for summer in the high country and skiing when the snow returns next winter.
The Herald also bids farewell to Jacob Batwinas, who served as our distribution manager throughout the winter. Jacob plans to work downriver this summer at a rafting outfit, but will return to Leadville this winter to help maintain the cross-country skiing trails at the Mt. Massive Golf Course. We appreciate his help and are accepting applications to fill his role. If you know anyone who might be interested, please send them our way!
Patrick Bilow
Herald Editor
