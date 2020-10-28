Will you help us brighten the holidays for hundreds of Lake County children? In December 2020, in lieu of our traditional public Christmas “store” event, and due to COVID-19, we plan to distribute gift cards to the families that register for gifts.
We expect a greater need in our community this year. Many Lake County residents have been affected by economic hardships from COVID-19, which has had the double effect of increasing the need and cutting our donor base.
The Tree of Sharing project’s success is dependent on the generosity of Lake County residents, services,and private organizations. Please send your donation today so our elves can begin their work.
Tree of Sharing continues to be fiscally sponsored by Lake County Community Fund (LCCF). It is a win-win situation for this committee as we are able to benefit from their valuable resources and retain tax-exempt status.
Checks may be written to LCCF/Tree of Sharing and mailed to Tree of Sharing at P.O. Box 838 Leadville, CO 80461.
Thank you in advance for all your time and efforts to help us make this a special holiday season for Lake County.
There are many opportunities to help with the Tree of Sharing. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact us. It is rewarding work and a lot of fun.
Kristi Galarza
Tree of Sharing Chairperson
