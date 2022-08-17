The vast majority of Colorado residents should receive a check in the mail this month as part of a state rebate for taxes collected in 2021. Individual tax filers should receive $750 and joint filers should receive $1,500. 

Colorado took too much from its taxpayers last year – $3.5 billion too much, according to The Denver Post – but a state law mandates that anything collected over a certain cap is to be returned to taxpayers. 

