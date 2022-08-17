The vast majority of Colorado residents should receive a check in the mail this month as part of a state rebate for taxes collected in 2021. Individual tax filers should receive $750 and joint filers should receive $1,500.
Colorado took too much from its taxpayers last year – $3.5 billion too much, according to The Denver Post – but a state law mandates that anything collected over a certain cap is to be returned to taxpayers.
The cap is set by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) amendment, which was passed by Colorado voters in 1992 as a way to limit the amount of revenue the state government can retain and spend. Voters can approve an increase to the cap, but without voter approval to keep the money, the state must return the remainder.
In order to qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must be at least 18 years old and have been full-year residents of Colorado in 2021. Residents who then filed an income return before June 30 should receive a check before the end of August. Taxpayers who filed late should receive a check in January.
Under TABOR, the state has employed a number of methods to refund taxpayers over the years, including property tax reimbursement, income tax reduction and sales tax refunds. The checks are a new method rolled out for the 2022 rebate only.
Earlier this year, Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-233, or Colorado Cash Back, which approved the checks for distribution. Polis cited statewide inflation as a reason for the checks, adding that they return money to taxpayers at a time when the daily cost of living is rising.
“Does anybody want the government sitting on your money for 10 months?” Polis asked at a news conference earlier this month. “I don’t think anybody wants that. So let’s get it back to you, now, when you need it.”
The governor also states in a letter attached to the checks that the surplus was due to Colorado’s “strong economic growth” and a sustained effort by lawmakers to close “special interest tax loopholes.” (Polis signed a series of bills in 2021 restructuring Colorado’s tax code, including House Bills 1311 and 1312, which were estimated to generate an extra $400 billion in revenue for the state this year.)
Colorado Republicans have spoken out against the checks, stating that Polis is using the rebate to “buy votes” for the upcoming election and that indirect means of reimbursement were sufficient. Polis was joined by three representatives who sponsored Colorado Cash Back, all of whom are Democrats.
One way or another, the surplus from 2021 would’ve been returned to taxpayers thanks to TABOR, but the checks create a direct line to taxpayers and drastically speed up the process. Still, the passage of Colorado Cash Back as a temporary measure for the 2022 rebate does seem reactive and does not guarantee a useful method of reimbursement for the future.
Regardless of the political reasoning behind Colorado Cash Back, when the state collects a surplus of $3.5 billion – the largest surplus recorded since TABOR – it should make haste to return that money, particularly at a time of costly living for Coloradans throughout the state.
