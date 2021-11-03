The Lake County community and a variety of local merchants lended a helping hand in supporting the Neighbors Helping Neighbors food drive this year. The generosity and support we have received was heartwarming and much needed during these times. 2021 marked the 15th year of the food drive and it was very successful. We are grateful for the money donations, food donations and the overall support of all of our county residents. Our success is everyone’s success.
Mabel Bogeart
Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Lake County
